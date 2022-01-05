COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 13.56 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on January 4, has vaccinated 7,87,273 in 10,386 sessions

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on January 5, Maharashtra has inoculated 13,56,10,522 people.

As per the state government data, 4,60,69,126 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 287,63,102 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,94,581 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,71,896 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,48,481 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,62,395 got their second dose

#Covid_19 vaccination on January 4 in Maharashtra

787273 in 10386 sessions

Cumulative 135610522

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/uH7xwjswsK — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) January 5, 2022

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 18,466 fresh coronavirus positive cases, around 52 per cent or 6,303 cases more than the previous day's tally, and 20 fatalities, the state health department said.

With these additions, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 67,30,494 and the death toll to 1,41,573, it said.

Maharashtra recorded 75 new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the count of such cases to 653 so far.

Of the 75 Omicron cases, 40 cases were reported from Mumbai, nine from Thane city, eight from Pune city, five from Panvel, three each from Kolhapur and Nagpur, two from Pimpari-Chinchwad, and one each from Bhiwandi Nizampur, Ulhasnagar, Satara, Amravati and Navi Mumbai.

On Sunday, Maharashtra had recorded 12,160 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths

Advertisement

ALSO READ COVID-19: BJP leader Pravin Darekar tests positive

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 12:45 PM IST