COVID-19: Maharashtra continues to top among states with cumulative vaccination of 2.02 crore citizens

A total of 23,39,489 frontline workers and 18,61,584 health care workers have till now been administered vaccines (first and second doses included) in the state.

The statement further said 6,61,016 individuals from the age group of 18 to 44 were inoculated (first dose) till Tuesday.

Besides, 1,53,69,092 citizens aged 45 and above have so far been vaccinated (first plus second dose) in the state.

State health minister Rajesh Tope had said earlier that the pace of vaccination would increase soon as the supply of Covishield vials from the Serum Institute of India is likely to increase after May 20.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 28,438 fresh coronavirus positive cases, a drop of 1,822 compared to Monday's detections, and 679 deaths. The state's overall case tally now stands at 54,33,506 and the death toll at 83,777.

A total of 52,898 patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra so far to 49,27,480. The state is now left with 4,19,727 active cases.