Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State reports highest single-day spike of 11,514 new cases, 316 deaths

For the second time in a week, Maharashtra has recorded more than 11,000 cases and 10,000 patients being discharged in a single day. The state recorded 11,514 new coronavirus cases, increasing the total count to 4,79,779 so far. This is the highest single-day case reported in the last 24 hours, the previous was 11,147 was reported on July 30. Till now 3,16,375 patients have been discharged in the state, with 10,854 Covid patients having recovered on Thursday.

Meanwhile, for the third consecutive day more than 300 deaths were reported, with 316 new fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours. The total death toll has now increased to 16,792 so far.

Of the 316 deaths, 128 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, followed by 79 in Pune, 34 in Nashik, 19 in Kolhapur, 18 in Nagpur, 14 in Aurangabad, 13 in Akola and 11 in Latur.

Officials said the process of flattening of the curve has begun. Dr Subhash Salunkhe, public health expert, who is also heading the communicable diseases prevention control and technical committee of the state, said, “Plateauing of cases has begun in Maharashtra, but we will have to wait for another 12-14 days as more relaxations have come into force. We will have to see the number of new cases during this incubation period (14 days) and only then we can arrive at a conclusion,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has maintained stability in daily fresh cases with 910 new cases being reported on Thursday. Its case count now stands at 1,20,165. Of these, 20,562 are active cases. The city’s toll stands at 6,645, after 57deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Pune continued to contribute the maximum number of cases to the daily tally, as it recorded 1,512 new cases on Thursday, taking its total infections to 66,648.

The state’s positive rate stands at 19.28%, up from 18.57% on July 5. So far, a total of 24.87 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 20 per cent were positive. There are 9.76 lakh people in home quarantine and over 37,768 in institutional quarantine.

BOX

MUMBAI DASHBOARD

CASES: 1,29,165

DEATHS: 6,645

Discharged: 92,661

Mortality Rate: 5.52 per cent

Recovery Rate: 77.11 per cent

MAHARASHTRA DASHBOARD

CASES: 4,79,779

DEATHS: 16,792

Discharged: 3,16,375

Mortality Rate: 3.49 per cent

Recovery rate: 65.94 per cent