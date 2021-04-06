COVID-19 in Ulhasnagar: Shopkeepers stage protests on streets opposing lockdown; Watch video

The Maharashtra government on Sunday imposed strict restrictions under its break the chain campaign.

This plan replaces the government’s earlier ‘Mission Begin Again’. There will be a complete lockdown except for essential services, from 8 pm on Fridays to 7 am on Monday, while a night curfew will be in place from 8 pm to 7 am every day.

All shops, markets and malls will remain closed throughout the day except for essential services.

All shop owners that are closed for now are advised by the government to get all persons working with them to get vaccinated as per criteria of GOI as well as prepare with measures like like interaction with customers through a transparent glass or other material shields, electronic payment etc. so that government can expedite reopening of the same without fear of spread.

Restaurants, hotels, pubs have been ordered to remain closed for dine-in, only take aways, home deliveries have been permitted between 7 AM to 8 PM from Monday to Friday. On weekends only home delivery services shall be allowed between 7 AM to 8 PM and there shall be no visiting any restaurant or bar for ordering purposes or pickup.