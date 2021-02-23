COVID-19 in Thane: With 479 new cases in district, tally rises to 2,61,204

Thane: Thane has reported 479 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,61,204, an official said on Tuesday.

Besides these new cases reported on Monday, five more people died of the viral infection, taking the toll in the district to 6,243, he said. The COVID-19 fatality rate in the district stands at 2.40 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,50,488patients have recovered from the infection in the district, reflecting a recovery rate of 95.90 per cent. As of now, there are 4,473 active COVID-19 cases in the district the official said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,732,while the death toll is 1,202, an official from the district administration said.