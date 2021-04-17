COVID-19 in Pune: Complete lockdown like 2020? Here's what Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has to say

Pune guardian minister and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday chaired a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the district.

As per the report by Hindustan Times, Pawar warned Punekars of a complete lockdown like last year if curfew rules are not followed.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, he said the issue of beds, oxygen, Remdesivir injections, a key medicine in the treatment of the infection, were discussed.

"We are trying our best to serve the people. No government or leader would think of losing any of its citizens. However, no one assure error free support," the deputy CM said when asked whether his government could promise that no one would fall prey to shortage of beds or medicines.

He said not every patient required Remdesivir but private hospitals were asking relatives of patients to get vials of this medicine, which is not correct.

Speaking about the Pandharpur-Mangalvedha, Assembly bypoll, Pawar said several states were witnessing polls amid the outbreak.

(With inputs from PTI)