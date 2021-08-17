COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: Beds availability increases after sharp drop in cases under NMMC

Advertisement

With the sharp drop in active cases of COVID 19 under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), availability of beds from ICU to ventilators are available in sufficient numbers. The active cases in the city left only 0.87% of the total positive cases reported in the city.

At present, over 120 ICU beds are available which had come down less than 10 during March-April when COVID 19 cases on the peak.

For the last one month, the number of positive cases of COVID 19 is being reported under 100. This has started reflecting in the number of active cases which is just 911 or 0.87% of total positive cases reported in the city.

As per the data available with the NMMC’s Health Department, around 90 % oxygen beds are available. Similarly, the occupancy of isolation beds has come down to less than 10 % of the total beds available.

The civic body has been testing around 7000 every day even the number of cases is decreasing continuously. “We have the ramped the tracing and testing that prevented further spread and it helped in controlling,” said a senior civic official.

“Considering the shortage of oxygen in the second wave, special attention is being paid to increase the oxygen capacity and new 80 tons oxygen storage capacity tanks are being installed at different places,” said a senior civic official.

Keeping the possible third of COVID in mind, the civic body has decided to expand the lab. “As per the experts, the number of active cases in the third wave of COVID may reach upto 25,000 and the maximum number of people will be tested. In order to meet the demand, the capacity of the lab will be increased upto 5000 per day,” said the official.

Even, the COVID report has been made available on the Corporation's Covid portal at https://www.nmmccovidcare.com. The report is uploaded soon after the report is available that citizens can view and print the report with a single click.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 08:58 PM IST