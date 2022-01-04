COVID-19 in Mumbai: Ruparel college to inoculate children within its campus

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to hold a vaccination drive for children between 15-18 years of age on the campus of Ruparel College in Matunga from today (Wednesday). It is the first college to start a vaccination drive in its campus where 2,800 children will be vaccinated in the first phase. Civic officials said they will be approaching more colleges to hold drives which will increase the pace of children vaccination drives.

Meanwhile, 8,995 children between the age group 15-17 years of age were administered Covaxin across Mumbai in the last 24 hours compared to 6,115 which was done on January 3. The total number of children be vaccinated has now increased to 15,110.“A 15 day vaccination camp will be started at Ruparel College, Dadar for inoculating adolescents. Moreover the students of this college will also approach other colleges so that more children get registered for vaccination,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer.Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of public health said that the BMC was already in talks with colleges and universities and that centres will be started over there from next week onwards.

"In order to reach out to more students we have decided to start facilities in colleges from this week itself. This will spread more awareness amongst the teenagers and will also draw beneficiaries at local level," said Kakani on Tuesday.At present, the BMC is administering vaccines to the teenagers in nine of its jumbo centres. Dr Gomare said besides these nine jumbo facilities, 23 more vaccination centres that exclusively administer Covaxin will be started from Wednesday in a phased manner for inoculating the adolescents.

