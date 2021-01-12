COVID-19 in Mumbai: Positivity rate drops below 5%

From being the worst COVID-19 hotspot in India for most of 2020, Mumbai's positivity rate has now dropped to 4.95 per cent in the last 10 days. As per the data with the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Public Health Department, till January 11, the city’s overall positivity rate has been 11.94 per cent, a slight drop compared to the 12.42 per cent recorded in December last year. Civic officials said that the positivity rate will soon drop below 10 per cent if Mumbaikars keep following the COVID-19 norms and do not let their guard down even after vaccination drive.

According to the BMC data, around 1.34 lakh tests were conducted in the last 11 days and 6,658 people tested positive. Similarly, between December 21 and December 31, nearly 1.53 lakh tests were done, 6,586 of them were positive.

The 5% mark is the thumb rule laid down by the World Health Organisation for the governments. 5% positivity for two weeks would mean that further reopening of facilities can take place. The positivity rate stands for the percentage of people who tested positive for the virus of the overall number of those who were tested.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said all the efforts taken by them to control the cases have paid off, as now the positivity rate for the last two weeks is below 5 per cent, following which they are hoping the overall positive rate will come below 10 per cent. “We are on the right track to containing the virus. However, we hope citizens continue following the protocol so that the overall positivity rate drops further,” he said.

Dr Rahul Pandit, member of state COVID-19 task force, said as people are taking precautionary measures, the number has dropped. “People are wearing masks, maintaining social distance and regularly sanitising their hands, which is helping stop the circle of infection. Also, people are fearful about the health of their family members,” he said.