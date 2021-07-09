COVID-19: In Mumbai, no vaccination on July 10 and 11

The COVID-19 vaccination drive will remain suspended at civic and government-run centres in Mumbai on Saturday (June 10) due to a shortage of doses.
Besides, no inoculation will take place on Sunday (July 11) as well as it a weekly off of staffers, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday.
Incidentally, the vaccination drive was suspended on Friday too due paucity of doses.
Taking to Twitter, the BMC wrote, "Dear Mumbaikars, All BMC and Government vaccination centers will remain closed on July 10, 2021. Similarly, CVCs will be closed on July 11, as it is a Sunday." "We apologize for the inconvenience caused," it added.
Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner of BMC said that they do not have any vaccine stock currently. "We are expecting substantial vaccine doses to come soon," he added.
The Mumbai civic body had suspended inoculation in BMC and government-run centres on July 1, too, due to unavailability of vaccine doses.
According to the BMC, a total of 59,29,190 citizens have been inoculated against coronavirus in the metropolis till Wednesday (July 7). Of these, 12,47,410 beneficiaries have received their second dose as well.
Presently, Mumbai has 401 active COVID-19 vaccination centres - 283 of the BMC, 20 of the state government and 98 private facilities.
(With PTI inputs)
