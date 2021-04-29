COVID-19 in Mumbai: MCA decides to defer the 3rd edition of T20 Mumbai League

In view of the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Mumbai Cricket Association has decided to defer the 3rd edition of the T20 Mumbai League till further notice, informed Milind Narvekar.

Narvekar added that this is their way to reduce the load on the machinery and making sure everyone is safe.

At present COVID-19 has created havoc in the state. The decision by MCA came amidst the ongoing discussion on the IPL tournament which is being held in the country right now.

Maharashtra remains one of the worst COVID-affected states in India. As many as 985 deaths and 63,309 new cases were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the case tally to 44,73,394.

While, Mumbai witnessed close to 5,000 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday, with 4,966 new infections and 78 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, increasing the total positive cases to 6,40,507 and 12,990 fatalities till now.