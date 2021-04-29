IPL 2021, MI vs RR: Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips and probable XI for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

In match 24 of Vivo IPL 2021, the defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Rajasthan Royals. Both teams have performed moderately this season and are desperately searching for a win.

MI paltan has a plethora of talented players in the side but the team hasn't been able to live up to the expectations. Especially Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Quinton de Kock have had a forgettable season thus far. However, MI bowlers have been in tremendous form. Rahul Chahar has picked up wickets at regular intervals and Boult has been terrific at the death.

Whereas RR is suffering from lack of options. Most of the team's overseas players will not feature in the ongoing edition of the IPL. Moreover, RR's top order has struggled to get the team off to a good start. Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson would have to step up to the task.

Dream11 Prediction – Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) – IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Hardik Pandya, David Miller

All-rounders: Chris Morris

Bowlers: Rahul Chahar, Jaydev Unadkat, Trent Boult

MI vs RR: Dream11 Team

Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Chris Morris, Rahul Chahar, Jaydev Unadkat, Trent Boult

Teams

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Manan Vohra, Shreyas Gopal, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

Probable Playing 11