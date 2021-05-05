COVID-19 in Mumbai: Housing societies, citizen’s group approach BMC for vaccination drives

With more and more people becoming eager to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots, housing societies and citizen's groups have approached BMC to arrange vaccination camps within their society premises or in the neighbourhood. The idea is to get maximum people vaccinated and avoid overcrowding.

After the BMC announced that it will open vaccination centres in all the 227 divisions of municipal wards, it also added that housing societies can tie-up with private hospitals and dispensaries so that camps could be arranged on their premises.

Dhaval Shah, founder and spokesperson of Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen's Association (LOCA), an apex body of housing societies under which nearly 500 buildings are affiliated said that they have already pitched the idea of conducting a vaccination drive in Versova. "We expressed our idea of vaccinating all the eligible citizens to the BMC by arranging a special drive. We have also suggested some potential locations where booths could be set up and made functional for long-term use," Shah said.

Madhu Poplai, general secretary of Pali Hill Residents' Association, said that there are 75 buildings and 23 bungalows in the area. "We have drafted a form and sent it to all the buildings, seeking details of beneficiaries aged between 18-44 years and those above 45 years and are due for the second dose. We are in the process of making arrangements and soon the drive will take place," said Poplai.

Ashok Gupta, vice-president of Marine Drive Resident's Association, said they had approached private hospitals, but were told that the hospitals don't have enough stock at the present. "The BMC told us that they are setting up a vaccination booth at the World Trade Centre for local citizens,” he said.