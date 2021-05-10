COVID-19 in Mumbai: Click here for list of vaccination centres issued by BMC for 45+ on May 10

Meanwhile, with the addition of 2,403 new COVID-19 cases on May 9, Mumbai's infection tally rose to 6,74,072. Now, there are 47,416 active cases in the city. This is the lowest single-day spike since March 30.

Mumbai reported 68 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday which pushed its fatality count to 13817, data released by the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 3,375 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday taking the recovery count to 6,13,418.

On Sunday, 32,590 tests were conducted, as compared to 37,607 on May 1. On May 2, the testing count dipped to 28,636 similar to that of April 26 when 28,328 samples were collected.

Between April 26 till May 3, the test counting rate ranged mostly between 30,000 to 45,000. However, May 3 reported the lowest count rate with just 23,542 tests.

But the number of deaths has been on the rise in the city over the last few days and Saturday's toll is the highest since June 30 last year, when it had recorded 93 fatalities.

In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 10 crossed the 1.79 crore mark.

As per the data released by the health ministry, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on May 10, inoculated 1,79,70,191 people.

According to data released by the government, the state has administered the second dose of vaccine to 33,48,054 people and the first dose to 1,46,22,137 people.

Maharashtra tops the states with a total of 1,79,70,191 inoculations followed by Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh with 1,41,04,257, 1,39,25,616 and 1,35,95,851 doses respectively.