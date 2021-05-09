Mumbai: BEST not much hit by second Covid wave

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has not been affected adversely by the ongoing Covid-19 second wave, like the way it was hit hard during the first wave, last year.

According to data shared by senior BEST officials, during the month of July and August in 2020, total 1,224 positive cases were reported from the organisation. During this time the pandemic was at its peak in Mumbai and the daily infection rate had also increased.

However, as compared to last year, the peak of the second wave was recorded during the month of March and April in 2021 and during these two months, the recovery rate in the undertaking was not less than 95 percent.

The data also states that with progress in time the infection rate in the undertaking also declined.

After the lockdown was imposed, the BEST undertaking played a pivotal role in ferrying frontline workers and passengers. Owing to the suspension of suburban railway, the BEST had emerged to become the lifeline of the city. As a result, BEST workers were never off duty and the infection rate had automatically shot up during the pandemic last year.

"When the second wave arrived, we were already prepared and were equipped with our last year's experience. Our workers are aware of the safety measures and they practised all the Covid appropriate behaviours regularly," said Dr Anil Kumar Singhal, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), BEST.

Singhal said, since last March, the medical team of the BEST have been conducting medical lectures on Covid prevention and tele-monitoring the health condition of any employee who would complain of flu-like symptoms. He added that last year's experience has made the workers more proactive and the organisation has made vaccinating their employees a top-most.

"Out of the total 35,000 employees 80 percent have taken both their doses and 50 percent have taken one of their doses," said Singhal.

So far 3,392 cases have been reported from the organisation, out of which 3,252 patients have already recovered. There are 32 active cases in the organisation and so far 90 Covid-19 deaths have been confirmed. Singhal said, the kin of each deceased have received a compensation of Rs 50 lakh.