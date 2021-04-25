COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC mulls over mobile vans for vaccination at various places

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday said that although BMC is not planning to conduct door-to-door vaccination, it is planning to place a few mobile vans for vaccination at various places in Mumbai.

She was speaking to the media about the current situation in Mumbai.

Pednekar also informed that the registration for vaccination will be done via the Co-Win app only.

Talking about the stock of vaccines and Remdesivir, Pednekar said, "We have enough doses of Covaxin in our hospitals. We expect delivery of more doses of Covishield in a day or two. Today we have a good stock of Remdesivir."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Central government approved the supply of 4,35,000 vials of Remdesivir to the state.

Office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in a tweet said, "The Central Government today has approved a supply of 4,35,000 vials of Remdesivir to Maharashtra till April 30th. CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has thanked the Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi for accepting his request." Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had drawn the attention of the Center to the problem created by the shortage of Remdesivir in the state and had also requested the Prime Minister in a letter, as per a statement from the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

"Today, the Center has ordered to supply 4 lakh 35 thousand vials to the state till April 30. The Chief Minister has thanked the Prime Minister for this. This supply was earlier 2 lakh 69 thousand vials, now it has been increased to 4 lakh 35 thousand," the statement read.

Meanwhile, for the first time in the past three weeks, Mumbai has recorded less than 6,000 covid19 cases in a day. On Saturday (April 24) Mumbai recorded 5,888 cases. Earlier on March 29, the city recorded an identical number of cases, however during the first week of April the case tally had touched the ten thousand mark and maintained a high case tally for more than a week. However, post-April 15, the case tally fell by an average of 20-25 percent, with the city recording case figures between 7,000-8,500 cases.

