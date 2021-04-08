COVID-19 in Mumbai: 26 vaccine centres run out of stock due to vaccine shortage

In an unsavoury sequel to the ongoing Centre-Maharashtra spat, beneficiaries were turned away from 26 Covid vaccine centres, which had to shut down on Thursday for want of sufficient stock.

Anxious citizens, who swarmed the designated centres fearing the worst, were asked to come back on Friday. In another development, which suggests there won't be an early end to the stalemate, the BMC has said that 25 private hospitals too would be unable to administer vaccines because of the ongoing shortage.

This has not only impacted the vaccination drive but will also dampen the enthusiasm of senior citizens who had been turning up in large numbers to get inoculated in recent weeks. Officials said that if the vaccine supply issues persist, then from Friday the drive would come to a grinding halt and most beneficiaries would be unable to avail of the second dose, so crucial to the vaccine regimen.

The closure of these centres came two days after Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said there was a shortage of vaccines and that the civic body is in touch with the Centre for additional doses. Some stock was expected to arrive on Thursday night or on Friday morning but whether it will mitigate the shortage and to what extent is anybody's guess.

Meanwhile, several civic-run and private hospitals in the city have put up boards outside their premises, saying due to the unavailability of vaccines, there can be no vaccination.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani has confirmed the development, saying the BMC had less than a lakh doses in stock, which could have lasted for one day and there was a possibility that centres would have to be closed as most of them did not have adequate stock. “Yes, 26 of the 120 vaccination centres in Mumbai had run out. Stocks at another 20 centres were expected to dry up by Thursday, and at 25 others by Friday, paralysing the vaccination drive,” he said.