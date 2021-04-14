COVID-19 in Mumbai: 23 cases against 63 citizens for violating norms; 28,332 cases recorded since March 2020

On Tuesday, a total of 23 cases were registered against 63 citizens violating the COVID rules and regulations, making a total of 28,332 cases recorded since March 20 last year. Police booked the 63 persons under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience of orders promulgated by public servants, of which 55 were released on bail and eight were issued notices.

According to the data shared by Mumbai Police, of the 23 cases registered against violators, six cases were registered against people found without a face mask in public on Tuesday. The data revealed that three cases were registered for gathering in public places and two cases each against betel nut shops and hotels, while 10 were recorded against other establishments for functioning violating COVID rules.