Woman safely delivers baby girl inside Mumbai police van

Mumbai: A 32-year-old woman from Worli delivered a baby girl inside a police van while being taken to hospital on Tuesday evening. Women police personnel from Worli police station helped the woman deliver the baby, both the mother and the baby are safe, said Worli police officials.

According to Worli police officials, the police control room alerted Worli police station at around 5.30 on Tuesday evening of an unknown woman lying near Worli Naka in an unconscious state. A team of police officials from Worli police station was rushed to the spot, and when they found that the woman was pregnant the team immediately called for assistance from women police personnel.

Police Sub Inspector Reshma Patil and constable Punam Sakpal reached the spot and found that she was in an advanced state of labour, and decided to take her to BYL Nair Hospital, said Worli police officials.

She was taken on a stretcher inside the van, but before the police team could reach the hospital the woman identified as Pratiksha Payale, a resident of Jijamata Nagar, delivered the baby. Both Patil and Sapkal help the woman to deliver her baby safely. Doctors at the hospital carried out a check, and confirmed that the mother and girl child were in healthy condition, said Worli police officials.

"Our police staff including Patil and Sakpal along with police personnel Sampat Mane, Kalusingh Walavi, Kiran Kashid, Vishal Kamble and Pramod Lohar did a commendable job, " said senior inspector Anil Koli of Worli police station.