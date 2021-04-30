COVID-19 in Mumbai: 11 Mumbai Police personnel succumb to COVID-19

April proved to be one of the worst months for the Mumbai Police with 11 personnel losing their lives to COVID-19. The death toll has now reached 109. This is the second maximum number of deaths in a month since September last year, when 16 police personnel had died. The highest number of deaths in the force due to COVID-19 was seen in June 2020.

The last four deaths took place in just two days. Police Head Constable Rajesh Patil, 47, attached to Bangur Nagar police station died on Wednesday. Two other policemen also died on the same day. Patil, a resident of Borivali, tested positive barely four days before his death. After his condition was categorised as serious, he was admitted to the Trauma Care Hospital at Jogeshwari. The doctors and police did their best, but he could not survive and died on Wednesday. During treatment, he suffered a brain stroke, said the police. He is survived by his wife and 8 years old son.

Police constable Sandeep Naik, 50, attached to the traffic branch also died on Wednesday. He was admitted to Criticare center in Vasai last Saturday after he tested positive. Naik was posted at the traffic headquarters in Worli. ASI Ganesh Rane, 56, attached to Shivaji Park police station also succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday. Rane, a resident of Mahim, was on leave since last year, said the police.

55-year-old Anil Potdar attached to Andheri police station is the latest casualty from the city police, who died of COVID-19 on Thursday. Potdar, a resident of Marol police camp, tested positive last week on April 22 and was subsequently admitted to Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri. However, his health continued to deteriorate, said the police.

"To prevent the spread of the virus in the police department, we are taking all possible measures," said DCP S Chaitanya, Mumbai police spokesperson.

The police have started five region-wise helpdesk to help police persons and their family members for hospitalisation and for any kind of help. They have also assigned in-house duties to those above 55 years of age and those with medical history.

Since the pandemic began, 8,594 police persons have contracted the virus. At present, there are 500 active cases in the city police force.