COVID-19 in Mira Bhayander: MBMC to offer music therapy, yoga sessions at covid centers

As it stares at an alarming upward trend in the number of Covid-19 positive cases coupled by the sudden surge in casualties, the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has rolled up its sleeves to introduce music therapy and other additional features including counselling and yoga sessions at all its covid care centers and institutional quarantine units in the twin-city.

According to MBMC chief-Dilip Dhole, work including installation of music systems and appointment of trained counselors and yoga trainers were underway and the facilities will be operational soon. As per the plan envisaged by the civic administration, people under treatment for Covid-19 or in-quarantine at various public facilities will wake up listening to soothing music including melodious bhajans, the musical trend will continue in the form of playlists from popular numbers sung by renowned singers including- Mohd. Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosale and Mukesh amongst others.

The playlists will also include patriotic songs. Experts have been roped in to organize counselling sessions to help patients relieve from their stress, offering mental peace to them. “The amount of stress and anxiety these patients go through is unimaginable and this will be our humble attempt to enhance their comfort level and create a stress-free atmosphere.