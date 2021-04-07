COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Students of class 9 and 11 to be promoted without exams amid surge in cases

Days after the decision of promoting students of Class 1 to 8, amid rising COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad today announced that Class 9 and 11 students of the state board will be promoted without examinations. The decision was taken today by the Maharashtra school education department.

The Minister had on April 3 had said that a decision regarding Class 9 and 11 students will be taken soon. However examinations for class 10 and 12 shall be happening in offline mode.

Last year too class 1-8 students were promoted without examinations amid the pandemic.

Maharashtra on April 6 reported more than 55,000 cases which is the second highest single day spike since the pandemic outbreak. The state's highest single-day spike is 57,074, which was reported on Sunday (April 4).