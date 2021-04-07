COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Students of class 9 and 11 to be promoted without exams amid surge in cases

Days after the decision of promoting students of Class 1 to 8, amid rising COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad today announced that Class 9 and 11 students of the state board will be promoted without examinations. The decision was taken today by the Maharashtra school education department.
The Minister had on April 3 had said that a decision regarding Class 9 and 11 students will be taken soon. However examinations for class 10 and 12 shall be happening in offline mode.
Last year too class 1-8 students were promoted without examinations amid the pandemic.
Maharashtra on April 6 reported more than 55,000 cases which is the second highest single day spike since the pandemic outbreak. The state's highest single-day spike is 57,074, which was reported on Sunday (April 4).
Besides, 297 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 56,330. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.81%. 34,256 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 25,83,331. The recovery rate in the state stands at 82.98%.
Currently, 24,55,498 people are in home quarantine and 22,797 people are in institutional quarantine.
The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 4,72,283.
The government’s decision is important as the Centre has categorised Maharashtra along with 10 other states as ‘’States of grave concern’’ on account of their high and rising daily cases and higher daily deaths. They together have contributed 90 per cent of COVID-19 cases and 90.5 per cent deaths. The Centre has said that the situation was particularly worrying in Maharashtra.
