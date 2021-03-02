COVID-19 in Maharashtra: State sees 22% rise in daily cases

Maharashtra witnessed a 22 per cent rise in the number of COVID-19 daily cases in the last 24 hours. The state recorded 7,863 new cases and 54 deaths on Tuesday. With these additions, the latest corresponding tallies have now risen to 21,69,330 and 52,238. Meanwhile, the total number of recovered patients has increased to 20,36,790 and 6,332 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai witnessed a marginal drop in the daily cases on Tuesday. 849 new cases and two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The counts have now reached 3,27,619 and 11,476, respectively. The doubling rate has dropped to 242 days and the weekly growth rate has increased 0.29 per cent.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician, Bombay Hospital, said there is no need of worrying right now. The cases are rising due to increased movement amongst citizens after the relaxation of restrictions. “It will be too early to say that the second wave has started as there is no stability in the cases. If the city reports more than 1,000 cases for the next 10 days constantly, then it is a matter of concern,” he said.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said they are closely monitoring the cases in the city, have intensified all the preventive measures, and have also urged citizens to follow the COVID-19 norms. “We are constantly urging citizens to follow the protocols even though the vaccination drive is underway. We have also increased our daily testing to 18,000, following which a surge is seen. However, our daily positivity rate is below 4 per cent,” he said.