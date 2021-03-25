COVID-19 in Maharashtra: State emerges as leader in vaccination drive

More than 10 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the city since the mass immunisation drive started on January 16. According to the data, 34,495 registered beneficiaries were inoculated at 106 centres, of which 30,199 were administered Covishield and the remaining 4,296 were administered Covaxin. Five beneficiaries showed minor side effects after being administered Covishield.

“We have completed administering 10 lakh doses today and are resolved to increase the target to 1,00,000 per day in Mumbai in the coming days. Vaccination is the ultimate remedy to end this pandemic,” said BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

Meanwhile, Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said that the vaccination drive would be intensified. He said Mumbai was nearing the administration of a million doses. “We are working on increasing the vaccination drive hours and starting more centres,” he said, adding that the BMC was awaiting the approval of 19 more private hospitals in the drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has emerged as the leader in the COVID-19 vaccination drive. It has administered vaccine doses to 43,42,646 people. Rajasthan follows where 43,27,874 people have been vaccinated.

"Maharashtra tops the list of states in the country in terms of the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered," said Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary of Maharashtra Public Health Department.

The state has also administered the second dose of the vaccine to 6,72,128 people, thereby reaching the cumulative vaccination figure of 50,14,774. "Maharashtra is also the first state to cross the 50-lakh doses benchmark. We will further scale up the vaccination drive," he said.