COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Recovery rate touches 72.46%

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Maharashtra has now touched 72.46 per cent, where 14,219 cases have recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the total count to 5,02,490. It is the highest single-day recovery reported till now. The previous highest was 13,348, which was reported on August 9.

The state also added 11,015 new cases and 212 COVID-19 deaths to its total count on Monday. This took the progressive count to 6,93,398, with 22,465 deaths so far.

Of the 212 deaths, 164 were from the last 48 hours, 19 from the last week, and 28 from the period before last week. Of the total deaths, 60 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), followed by 44 in Pune, 40 in Nashik, 22 in Nagpur, 16 in Kolhapur, 19 in Latur, eight in Aurangabad and one in Akola, while two deaths were reported from another state.

Mumbai, meanwhile recorded less than 1,000 cases for the second consecutive day, with 743 new cases and 20 deaths, increasing the total count to 1,37,091 with 7,439 deaths. BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, on Sunday, also reached the milestone of conducting 7 lakh tests since the coronavirus outbreak.

A senior state official said one of the reasons for higher deaths in Mumbai was the element of surprise. “Mumbai saw COVID-19 cases and a peak before it reached MMR. And when MMR saw its peak, Mumbai not only helped with technical expertise but also with COVID-19 beds and overall treatment infrastructure,” said the official, who added that Mumbai’s fatality rate continues to be one of the highest in the country and a cause for concern.

So far, a total of 36.63 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 18.84 per cent were positive. There are 12.44 lakh people in home quarantine and over 33,922 in institutional quarantine.