COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Plasma Yoddha to the rescue

The Maharashtra government, on Friday, appealed to COVID-19 survivors to become ‘Plasma Yoddha’. This move comes days after it launched Mission Platina, the world’s largest plasma therapy trial and treatment. Under Plasma Platina, survivors can donate plasma in the shortlisted 21 centres across the state.
The state government’s appeal comes close on the heels of the overwhelming response it received from retired military personnel and healthcare workers to become corona warriors in the war against the virus.
Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray in his tweet said, “For all those wondering how to be a part of Mission Platina, the world’s largest plasma therapy trial and treatment, they can enrol along with adequate information. The Mission Platina was launched with @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeUT ji.’’
The Department of Medical Education and Drug Principal Secretary Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said it is time for COID-19 survivors to become plasma yodhas in a big way. “Donate plasma. Save a life,’’ he tweeted.
The government hopes that the world's largest Plasma Therapy Trial Centre in Nagpur will help formulate definite treatment guidelines for the entire country in managing critical COVID-19 patients and will be a milestone during the pandemic. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has already sanctioned Rs 16.65 crore for Project Platina and clinical trials from the CM's Relief Fund. With this project, the government hopes to save around 500 seriously ill COVID-19 patients in the state free of cost amidst the recent apprehensions of prohibitively high costs for this form of treatment expressed in some circles.
Minister of Public Health Rajesh Tope has argued that Convalescent Plasma Therapy is now coming up as one of the most important methods for the treatment of severe COVID-19 patients in the absence of definite treatment drugs for the same with a success rate of over 90 per cent. He said the donors will have no health problems after plasma donations, as the red blood cells are returned back to them.
