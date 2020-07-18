COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Plasma Yoddha to the rescue

The Maharashtra government, on Friday, appealed to COVID-19 survivors to become ‘Plasma Yoddha’. This move comes days after it launched Mission Platina, the world’s largest plasma therapy trial and treatment. Under Plasma Platina, survivors can donate plasma in the shortlisted 21 centres across the state.

The state government’s appeal comes close on the heels of the overwhelming response it received from retired military personnel and healthcare workers to become corona warriors in the war against the virus.

Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray in his tweet said, “For all those wondering how to be a part of Mission Platina, the world’s largest plasma therapy trial and treatment, they can enrol along with adequate information. The Mission Platina was launched with @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeUT ji.’’

The Department of Medical Education and Drug Principal Secretary Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said it is time for COID-19 survivors to become plasma yodhas in a big way. “Donate plasma. Save a life,’’ he tweeted.