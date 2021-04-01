COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Over 3 lakh people vaccinated on day one of phase three

On March 3, in all 3,431 sessions were conducted in the state. Out of the total, 1,91,573 beneficiaries were given the Covidshield vaccine while 24,638 beneficiaries were inoculated with Covaxin.

Till date (March 31), a total of 62,45,860 beneficiaries have been inoculated which include health care workers, front line workers and beneficiaries above age of 45.

Of the total number of beneficiaries, 10,00,918 were health workers, who have received their first dose, of whom 4,79,298 have got their second dose as well.

Similarly 8,78,535 frontline workers have got their first dose, of which 2,64,659 also got their second dose, the government said.

In the 45 to 60 age group with co-morbidities 7,12,301 people have received their first dose, while 1,188 have got their second dose.

In the senior citizens category, 29,04,180 people have got their first jab, while 4,981 received the second dose, the government said.