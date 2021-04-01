COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Over 3 lakh people vaccinated on day one of phase three

The third phase of Covid-19 vaccination in India began today, people above 45 years of age (with/without co-morbidities) opted for vaccines against the novel coronavirus. More than 3 lakh people above the age of 45 years were vaccinated in the state at 3295 vaccination centers. The highest number of vaccinations has been done in the state till date and Pune district is leading in the state by vaccinating 57,000 people in a single day. Followed by which, 50,000 people were vaccinated in Mumbai today.
Today, Maharashtra has achieved the highest number by vaccinating over 65 lakh citizens in the state till date. The state has already been at the forefront of corona preventive vaccination.
Against the backdrop of increasing coronavirus cases, the state has set a target of vaccinating three lakh people daily to speed up vaccination and at least three lakh people are being vaccinated every day. More than three lakh people were vaccinated today.
On March 3, in all 3,431 sessions were conducted in the state. Out of the total, 1,91,573 beneficiaries were given the Covidshield vaccine while 24,638 beneficiaries were inoculated with Covaxin.
Till date (March 31), a total of 62,45,860 beneficiaries have been inoculated which include health care workers, front line workers and beneficiaries above age of 45.
Of the total number of beneficiaries, 10,00,918 were health workers, who have received their first dose, of whom 4,79,298 have got their second dose as well.
Similarly 8,78,535 frontline workers have got their first dose, of which 2,64,659 also got their second dose, the government said.
In the 45 to 60 age group with co-morbidities 7,12,301 people have received their first dose, while 1,188 have got their second dose.
In the senior citizens category, 29,04,180 people have got their first jab, while 4,981 received the second dose, the government said.