COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Government orders manufacturers to supply 80% oxygen for medical use

Owing to the massive surge in the COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government has ordered the manufacturers in the state to supply 80 percent oxygen for medical use and 20 percent oxygen for industrial use. The health department has issued a notification in this regard today and it will be applicable across the state till June 30.

COVID-19 patients in the state are in dire need of oxygen for treatment and in view of the daily increase in the number of patients, manufacturers have been instructed to increase the production of oxygen for medical purposes. Oxygen production centers in the state will monitor to ensure smooth supply of oxygen for the centers.

The order issued under the Infectious Diseases Control Act, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Essential Services Act said that in view of the growing demand for oxygen in the state, the Department of Health has directed to supply 80 per cent of the total oxygen produced in the state for medical use and the remaining 20 per cent for industrial use.