COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Government orders manufacturers to supply 80% oxygen for medical use

Owing to the massive surge in the COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government has ordered the manufacturers in the state to supply 80 percent oxygen for medical use and 20 percent oxygen for industrial use. The health department has issued a notification in this regard today and it will be applicable across the state till June 30.
COVID-19 patients in the state are in dire need of oxygen for treatment and in view of the daily increase in the number of patients, manufacturers have been instructed to increase the production of oxygen for medical purposes. Oxygen production centers in the state will monitor to ensure smooth supply of oxygen for the centers.
The order issued under the Infectious Diseases Control Act, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Essential Services Act said that in view of the growing demand for oxygen in the state, the Department of Health has directed to supply 80 per cent of the total oxygen produced in the state for medical use and the remaining 20 per cent for industrial use.
It further says that priority should be given to the supply of oxygen to hospitals and clear instructions should be given to supply more than 80 per cent of the oxygen required by the medical sector.
For the implementation of this decision, the Commissioner of Health at the state level and the Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration have been appointed as authorities while for regional level the Divisional Commissioner has been made the competent authority. The notification will be effective till June 30, 2021, said Dr. Pradeep Vyas, Principal Secretary, Department of Health.
Meanwhile, in Maharashtra on March 28, cases breached the 40,000 mark while yesterday cases saw a dip in count as around 31,000 tested positive.
