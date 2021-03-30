COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Death rate in state goes up by 4 % in 29 days

There has been an almost four per cent rise in the number of Covid deaths reported across Maharashtra in the last 29 days. Statistics show that 52,184 people had succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 virus until March 1 and this number increased to 54,283 by March 29 -- 2,099 deaths were reported, of which 1,075 fatalities have occurred in the last 10 days. However, health experts say, unlike the previous year, the case fatality rate (CFR) in the state is low, with more asymptomatic patients who do not need hospitalisation.

But officials say they are concerned about controlling the Covid fatality rate, currently at 1.98 per cent. Accordingly, they have directed all the district health officers to follow strict protocol in curbing Covid deaths and to analyse the medical history of patients from the day of admission. “We are mainly focusing on controlling mortality rate over the rising number of cases. Currently, we have a fatality rate of less than two per cent compared to last year. We are planning to bring this down to less than one per cent, for which necessary measures are being taken at the district-level. Despite more than 100 deaths being reported daily for the last ten days, there is not much difference in the CFR,” said a state health officer.