COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Cases stay above 9K mark for 2nd day

For the second consecutive day, COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra were above 9,000 mark on Friday. The state has recorded 9,615 new infections and 278 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 3,57,117 with 13,132 deaths so far. Meanwhile, the number of discharged patients has almost touched the 2 lakh mark, with 5,714 patients having recovered in the last 24 hours, increasing the number to 1,99,967 until now.

Of the 278 deaths, 130 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), followed by 86 in Pune, 26 in Nashik, 12 in Aurangabad, 11 in Latur, nine in Kolhapur, two in Nagpur and one in Akola, while one of the deaths were from another state.

Pune Municipal Corporation reported more cases than Mumbai in the last 24 hours, with 2,011 cases and 49 fatalities, taking its progressive count to 47,457, with 1,203 deaths so far. However, Mumbai witnessed only 1,062 new cases and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total positive count increased to 1,06,891, with 5,981 deaths until Friday.

A senior government official said the state accounts for over 40 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in India and has been struggling to bring down the mortality rate below 3.6 per cent for a while. “The rapid increase in cases in MMR was discussed in Thursday’s cabinet meeting. The administration was directed to add bed capacity and ensure containment zones are regulated,” said official.