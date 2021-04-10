COVID-19 in Kalyan: KDMC picks up safety measures; conducts sanitisation in city

In the light of the second wave of Covid-19 and taking advantage of the mini-lockdown on Saturday and Sunday. The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation Municipal Commissioner took the opportunity of mini-lockdown and had carried out a sanitizing drive. The fire brigade officials were disinfecting the streets with sodium hypochlorite across the city.
To break the chain of rising cases of covid-19 across the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation different initiatives are carried out. In one such initiative the KDMC, Municipal Commissioner, Dr Vijay Suryavanshi had asked to carry out the sanitization drive across the city. However, Ramdas Kokare, Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste department along with his team and fire brigade officials disinfected sodium hypochlorite.
On Saturday the drive started at 7am from ward A of KDMC further spraying up three wards in Kalyan till 2pm. While after 3pm the drive started in Dombivli covering three wards in Dombivli till 10pm. Similarly on Sunday the team will carry out the remaining two wards of Kalyan and Dombivli each.
"The sanitizing drive was carried out for the safety of the citizens. Being mini-lockdown all citizens were at their respective homes giving chance to make it successful. Around 11 city guard vehicles, 7 fire fighter vehicles with hand fog machines. It was carried out taking all precautionary measures under the guidance of a health officer," said Madhvi Pophale, public relation officer, KDMC.
