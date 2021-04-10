COVID-19 in Kalyan: KDMC picks up safety measures; conducts sanitisation in city

In the light of the second wave of Covid-19 and taking advantage of the mini-lockdown on Saturday and Sunday. The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation Municipal Commissioner took the opportunity of mini-lockdown and had carried out a sanitizing drive. The fire brigade officials were disinfecting the streets with sodium hypochlorite across the city.

To break the chain of rising cases of covid-19 across the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation different initiatives are carried out. In one such initiative the KDMC, Municipal Commissioner, Dr Vijay Suryavanshi had asked to carry out the sanitization drive across the city. However, Ramdas Kokare, Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste department along with his team and fire brigade officials disinfected sodium hypochlorite.