COVID-19 has disastrously affected hotel and restaurant industry: Sharad Pawar writes to Uddhav Thackeray, urges relief measures

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has on Friday written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray concerning the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown, on the hotel and restaurant industry.
"Amidst Pandemic Covid-19 and consequent extended lockdown, I personally laud your sustained efforts to mitigate the crisis. The pandemic has impaired every economic activity of human being and thereby have caused great distress among the people. It has disastrously affected the hotel and restaurant industry and the question of very survival of the said industry has arisen," Pawar wrote.
The senior NCP leader cited a letter of the Poona Hoteliers Association which requested for the CM's immediate relief in duties and taxes levied by the State Government and other reliefs for operationalising the businesses.
The Association requested a relief especially in electricity bills, excise duties, property taxes and fixing room and table occupancy criterion. It has also requested for easing licencing procedure and other necessary clearances, said Pawar.
He urged Uddhav Thackeray to personally look personally into the matter and take urgent measures for giving relief to the hospitality industry.
Meanwhile, it is also to be noted that Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned nothing specific for the hospitality sector, which has been among the worst-hit due to the pandemic and the nationwide lockdown.
According to IANS, Industry players have expressed displeasure over the lack of support for the sectors (hospitality sector and restaurants) which are major employment generators for the economy and have been incurring nearly zero revenue over the past couple of months.
