COVID-19 has disastrously affected hotel and restaurant industry: Sharad Pawar writes to Uddhav Thackeray, urges relief measures

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has on Friday written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray concerning the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown, on the hotel and restaurant industry.

"Amidst Pandemic Covid-19 and consequent extended lockdown, I personally laud your sustained efforts to mitigate the crisis. The pandemic has impaired every economic activity of human being and thereby have caused great distress among the people. It has disastrously affected the hotel and restaurant industry and the question of very survival of the said industry has arisen," Pawar wrote.

The senior NCP leader cited a letter of the Poona Hoteliers Association which requested for the CM's immediate relief in duties and taxes levied by the State Government and other reliefs for operationalising the businesses.