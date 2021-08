COVID-19: Guardian minister Nitin Raut cautions people of Nagpur about Delta variant

Maharashtra Minister Nitin Raut on Saturday said around 30 Delta variant coronavirus cases have been detected in Nashik recently and it wouldn't be long before they start getting detected in Nagpur as well.

After chairing a review meeting of top civic and police officials here, Raut, who is guardian minister of Nagpur, said people will throng markets in the upcoming festive season, which increased the risk of a third wave of infections.

He also praised the police force here for maintaining law and order while enforcing COVID-19 norms, adding that cases and deaths came down to zero here due to the sizable presence of personnel on the streets.

Maharashtra reported 6,061 new coronavirus cases and 128 fatalities on Saturday which took the state's infection tally to 63,47,820 and death toll to 1,33,845, a health department official said.

As many as 9,356 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the number of recoveries to 61,39,493.

Maharashtra has 71,050 active coronavirus cases now.

As many as 4,31,539 people are in home quarantine and 2,761 are in institutional quarantine.

The state's case recovery rate is 96.72 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.1 per cent.

The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 4,93,72,212 with 1,99,681 samples being tested since Friday evening.

The Pune region reported the highest 2,304 new infections on Saturday, followed by 1,652 cases in the Kolhapur region.

The Mumbai region reported 851 new cases, Nashik region 905, Latur region 219, Aurangabad region 66, Akola 42 and the Nagpur region recorded 22 new infections.

Of 128 fatalities recorded during the day, the highest 45 deaths were reported from the Pune region, followed by 39 from the Kolhapur region and 21 from Nashik region.

The Mumbai region reported 12 fatalities, Aurangabad four, Latur five while Nagpur region reported two deaths. The Akola region did not report any fresh fatality.

Mumbai city reported 851 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths during the day.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 63,47,820; New cases 6,061; Total deaths 1,33,845; Total recoveries 61,39,493; Active cases 71,050; Tests conducted so far 4,93,72,212.