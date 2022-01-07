COVID-19: For now, no weekend lockdown, uninterrupted local train services, says Rajesh Tope

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has stepped in to take stock of the pandemic situation and discuss various options that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is contemplating to tackle the third Covid wave.

Pawar, in the absence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is recovering from spine surgery, held a marathon meeting on Thursday with state public health minister Rajesh Tope and additional chief secretary Pradeep Vyas.

After the meeting, Tope announced that although a slew of measures including weekend lockdown and night curfew were discussed,there has been no final decision in this regard. He has also ruled out possibility of closure of Mumbai suburban train services. Besides, there will be no ban on intra-district movement.

Tope expressed serious displeasure as about 70 to 80 lakh eligible beneficiaries of Covid vaccine have not taken the first shot yet. He reiterated that the government will step up vaccination pace and may resort to strong action if eligible persons don’t come forward. Food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal in Nashik said the state government will next week take a decision not to supply food grains under public distribution system to unvaccinated people.

Further, Tope said the government will launch the administering of precautionary vaccines (booster dose)to those over the age of 60 from January 10 as announced by the Centre. “Sharad Pawar has suggested that political parties should refrain from organising rallies and processions to avoid crowding. Tope said one positive thing during the present situation is that despite rising cases there is less hospitalisation as 80 per cent beds are vacant and there are enough beds available across the state.

The minister said the local administrations in various districts have announced closure of schools and colleges for Classes 1-9 and 11 and the higher and technical education department declared the closure of non-agricultural colleges and universities till February 15. “Students, in particular, should not unnecessarily move out of their homes and must follow Covid norms,” he added.

