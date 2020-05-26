Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayander: COVID-19 doubling rate worsens; recovery rate is at 60%

In a major cause of worry for citizens and the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the Covid-19 doubling rate has gathered speed, by worsening to 14 days due to a an alarming spike in number of cases in the twin-city for the past couple of days.

Till last week, the doubling rate was pegged at 20 days. Despite a rise in cases, the recovery rate has bettered and currently hovers a little above 60 percent.

The health department has registered 143 cases in the past five days. With the latest additions, the cumulative total of Covid-19 positive cases registered in the twin-city had climbed to 533, till Monday.

After the first positive case was reported on March 27, the number of patients had risen to 51 till April 11, and reached 102 on April 18, clocking seven days for doubling of coronavirus cases.

Adequate restrictions have already been imposed by civic chief- C.K. Dange to successfully create an environment of social distancing in the twin-city. However, the direction changed and the doubling rate increased to around 20 days as the MBMC had registered a total of 157 cases till April 30, and 235 till May 8, 2020.

However, the twin-city has started witnessing a sudden spike in positive cases, adding speed to the doubling rate. On the other hand a total of 318 people have recovered from the virus and have been discharged from hospitals, pulling down the number of active cases to 198. Swab test reports of 226 people are still awaited. Unfortunately, 17 people have succumbed while undergoing treatment for the deadly infection.