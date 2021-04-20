COVID-19: Developers welcome Centre's decision to vaccinate all above 18 years of age

The Real estate developers have welcomed the decision of government of India (GoI) allowing vaccination above 18 years of age group. Construction activity will get a boost due to this decision and address the issue of reverse migration of labourers to some extent the real estate experts believe.

Ashok Mohanani, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra said, "After the record spike in Covid-19 cases, the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination to those above 18 years of age is a great move by the Government. It will boost the construction activities also we hope that the vaccination drive will be expedited further, mitigating the risk factor. We have made the Antigen test mandatory for all the migrant workers as per the Government guidelines till they get vaccinated. Labourers are the most vital and integral part of real estate development and taking utmost care of them is our paramount responsibility. We will closely work with all the NAREDCO members to get all of the labourers vaccinated on priority."