COVID-19: Developers welcome Centre's decision to vaccinate all above 18 years of age

The Real estate developers have welcomed the decision of government of India (GoI) allowing vaccination above 18 years of age group. Construction activity will get a boost due to this decision and address the issue of reverse migration of labourers to some extent the real estate experts believe.
Ashok Mohanani, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra said, "After the record spike in Covid-19 cases, the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination to those above 18 years of age is a great move by the Government. It will boost the construction activities also we hope that the vaccination drive will be expedited further, mitigating the risk factor. We have made the Antigen test mandatory for all the migrant workers as per the Government guidelines till they get vaccinated. Labourers are the most vital and integral part of real estate development and taking utmost care of them is our paramount responsibility. We will closely work with all the NAREDCO members to get all of the labourers vaccinated on priority."
Similarly, Pritam Chivukula, Co-Founder & Director, Tridhaatu Realty and Secretary, CREDAI-MCHI said, "The new strain of the virus is causing more damage to the younger generation of the population. The move of allowing vaccination to all above 18 yrs of age will help the construction sector in a big way as it will help vaccinate the construction workers who are the real nation builders. Now, we look forward to getting the labourers vaccinated at the earliest which will streamline the construction activities and help build the dream homes of the people of India."
CREDAI had reportedly announced it will provide free vaccination to over 2.5 crore construction workers at the sites of its over 13,000 developer members across 217 Indian cities and towns.
Apex realtors body NAREDCO too have demanded support from the Government for the continuation of the business as the drastic increase in the number of new Covid cases could adversely affect the demand for residential real estate.
Meanwhile, developers have been helping workers with vaccination, food and made shelter provision on site. It was their demand to make all construction labourers eligible for the jab so to ensure that the pandemic does not disrupt the sector that is India’s biggest employer after agriculture.