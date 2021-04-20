COVID-19 vaccination drive: India’s average daily vaccination per million in a week drops from 2554 per million to 2408

The total number of COVID-19 vaccines doses in the country has crossed 12.71 crore till April 20 morning, as per the government data. But India’s average daily vaccination per million people in the week ending April 18 was 2,408, lower than 2,554 per million in the previous week, stated a report.

This drop is despite India having a special focus on the inoculation process with ‘Tika Utsav’ across India, from 11 to 14 April. The fall in average vaccination numbers is mainly due to a shortage in vaccine availability in the country.

Over the last few weeks, the shortage of vaccines had put pressure on the central government to impose export curbs and allow foreign vaccine manufacturers to come to India. Until recently, only two vaccine manufacturers were permitted to sell in the country. The two vaccines were Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Now, Sputnik has received government approval too.

According to Crisil report, India’s average daily vaccination per million people in the week ending April 18 was 2408, lower than 2554 per million in the previous week, indicating the slowdown in pace. “As of April 18, 16.4 per cent of the population in the age group of 40-60 were vaccinated, and among those aged 60 plus, a higher 33.1 per cent have been vaccinated,” stated Crisil in its report.