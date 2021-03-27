COVID-19: Covovax trials finally begin in India, says SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in India, the citizens can expect one more vaccine apart from Covishield and COVAXIN. Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Saturday announced that trials for Covovax, a vaccine to be jointly developed by both SII and US-based biotechnology company Novavax, have finally started in India.

"Covovax trials finally begin in India; the vaccine is made through a partnership with @Novavax and @SerumInstIndia. It has been tested against African and UK variants of #COVID19 and has an overall efficacy of 89%. Hope to launch by September 2021!," he tweeted.

SII has signed an agreement with Novavax to manufacture a vaccine with the name 'Covovax' in India. Novavax Inc on March 11 had announced the final efficacy of 96.4 per cent against mild, moderate and severe disease caused by the original COVID-19 virus in its Phase 3 trials of its vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 in the UK.

Novavax's vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, is a protein-based vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. In January, Novavax had reported 89 per cent efficacy against COVID -19 during its trials in the UK.

In January 2021, Poonawalla had said SII expected to launch Covovax by June 2021.