Covid-19: Containment zones come down to 104 from 153 under NMMC

The number of containment zones under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has come down to 104 from 153 after the number of cases dropped in the containment zones area. The civic health department said that citizens followed guidelines and stayed at home.

In the first week of May, there was a spike in coronavirus positive cases from the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMC) and residential areas of Mathadi (head loader) workers. In order to curtail the spread, the civic body declared several parts of the city as containment zones.

“Barricades were put in and police personnel deputed to check entry and exit to the area,” said Abbasaheb Misal, municipal commissioner of NMMC, adding that there was no cases in the 49 containment zones and thus the restrictions have been eased. “Citizens followed the guidelines and it thus it was possible to contain the virus. Maximum cases were reported from Koparkhairane, Turbhe, and Vashi,” he said.

According to a civic official, mathadi workers reside in Koparkhairane and they had infected in the APMC market while traders reside in Vashi. Turbhe node is adjoining to the APMC market. “Due to maximum reported cases from Koparkhairane, Turbhe and Vashi, the maximum number of containment zones too were high there,” said the official.

However, there is good news, as per the health department of NMMC, the city saw a decline in the number of positive cases after eight consecutive days of rising COVID-19 positive cases.

At present, more than 9600 people are still home quarantined in the city while 7900 have completed the 14 days mandatory quarantine.

Meanwhile, 20 new positive cases of Coronavirus has been reported from the Panvel Municipal Corporation on May 14. The total positive cases reached 219. Most of the positive cases found in Kamothe and Kharghar. Kamothe has already been declared as containment zones. However, eight people were discharged on Thursday.

A 43-year-old person died of Coronavirus on May 14 under the Panvel Grameen. Besides, five members of a family including two children were found positive of coronavirus in Vichumbhe on Thursday. A total of seven positive cases reported from Panvel Grameen.