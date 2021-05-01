COVID-19: Centre permits import of oxygen concentrators for personal use under gift category

Amid rising demand for oxygen in the wake of surging Covid-19 cases, the Centre has allowed import of oxygen concentrators for personal use through post, courier or e-commerce portals under the gift category. The exemption for oxygen concentrators is allowed only for a period till July 31, 2021.

The ministry of commerce in the notification said, “In exercise of powers conferred by Section 3 & Section 5 of the FT (D&R) Act, 1992, read with the paragraph 1.02 and 2.01 of the Foreign Trade Policy, 2015-2020 as amended from time to time, the Central Government hereby amends Para 2.25 of Foreign Trade Policy.’’

“Import of goods including those purchased from e-commerce portals, post or courier, where Custom clearance is sought as a gift, is prohibited except for life saving drugs/medicines/oxygen concentrators and Rakhi (but not gifts related to Rakhi). The exemption for oxygen concentrators is allowed only for a period till July 31, 2021 for personal use,’’ said the notification.

As per the guidelines, gifts over Rs 1,000 attract Customs Duty and 28 per cent integrated GST.

An oxygen concentrator is a medical device that concentrates oxygen from ambient air.