COVID-19 cases shoot up in Mumbai: 11,163 test positive, highest since pandemic outbreak

With 11,163 new COVID-19 cases, Mumbai recorded highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic.
As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 25 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 11,776. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 4,52,445 COVID-19 cases.
In Mumbai, as of now, there are 68,052 active patients. On Sunday, 5,263 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 3,71,268. The city's recovery rate is now at 82%.
The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 44 days.
While the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing, Mumbai on Friday tested 44,328 people.
