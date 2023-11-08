COVID-19 Body Bag Scam: Ex-Mayor Kishori Pednekar Seeks 4 Weeks Extension To Appear Before ED

Former mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar | FPJ

Mumbai: Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar contacted the ED officials on Wednesday and requested a 4-week extension to appear before the ED in the body bag case. However, according to ED officials, they will not grant any such exemption officially.

Kishori Pednekar mentioned that it would take some time to gather all the documents required by the ED, and thus she has requested a four-week extension.

Pednekar's Lawyer Submitted A Written Application On Her Behalf

Today, Kishori Pednekar's lawyer, Rahul Arote, arrived at the ED office where he submitted a written application requesting a four-week extension on behalf of Kishori Pednekar.

As of now, the ED has not provided any official response to the requested extension.

ED Summons Ex-mayor Kishori Pednekar and BMC additional commissioner P Velarasu

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently summoned Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Ex-mayor Kishori Pednekar and BMC additional commissioner P Velarasu for questioning them in COVID-19 Body bag case.

The central agency wish to question Pednekar and Velarasu in connection with the alleged money laundering in ₹49.63 lakhs.

According to the ED, Pednekar was summoned today, while Velarasu was asked to remain present before ED yesterday. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) grilled the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and Additional BMC Commissioner (Projects), P Velarasu, for more than six hours in the matter.

About The Body Bag Scam

The ED’s money laundering case is based on a criminal case filed by the Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against ex-mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar. Pednekar held the position of mayor from November 2019 to March 2022.

Apart from Pednekar former additional municipal commissioner (Projects) and a former deputy municipal commissioner (purchase/CPD), and private contractor Vedanta Innotech PVT, and unknown other government servants are named in the alleged scam involving the purchase of body bags at inflated rates during the Covid-19 pandemic.