COVID-19: After slight dip, Maharashtra records 28,699 new cases, 132 deaths on March 23

After a slight dip on Monday, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported a spike in COVID-19 cases yet again.
On Tuesday (March 23), the state recorded 28,699 new cases. With 132 new COVID-19 deaths reported in the state today, the fatality rate in the state is now 2.12 %.
13,165 patients were discharged today taking the total count of recovered COVID-19 patients to 22,47,495. With this, the recovery rate in the state is 88.73%.
Out of 1,85,84,463 laboratory samples, 25,33,026 have been tested positive (13.63 %) for COVID-19 until today. Currently, 11,77,265 people are in home quarantine and 11,887 people are in institutional quarantine.
The state on Monday reported 24,465 new infections and 58 COVID-19 deaths. Maharashtra had recorded 30,535 new cases on Sunday (March 21). This is the highest single-day surge since the beginning of the pandemic.
Mumbai on Monday (March 23) recorded 3,512 new Covid-19 cases while 1,203 patients were discharged. The city had witnessed the highest single-day spike in the cases on March 21 since the pandemic. The number of cases in the city has shown a steady spike in March, following which the overall growth rate of infection in the city has jumped to 0.74 percent. The city recorded 8 deaths today.
