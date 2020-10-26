Mumbai Crime Watch: Court sends Powai dog abuser to police custody

A city court on Monday remanded a man arrested for the brutal rape of a nine-year-old community dog living in Galleria mall in Powai's Hiranandani to a day's custody until Tuesday.

The dog called 'Noorie' had been found bleeding from its private parts by its local feeders. Doctors had pulled out a 11-inch long wooden stick from its private parts and conducted hours-long surgeries as its organs had been ruptured due to the assault.

The police have booked the man for the offence of unnatural intercourse under the IPC and under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The dog is stable and recovering.