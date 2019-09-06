Corporators slug it out on Sangli street

Sangli: What started out as a war of words amongst lawmakers soon progressed to a brawl in Sangli on Wednesday.

The ruling Congress and the NCP corporators got into a verbal duel with the opposing Shiv Sena and the BJP in Jat municipality, which spilled out on the streets. Corporators came out to the middle of the road to rain blows on one another.

Locals witnessed lawmakers resorting to fistfights. Finally, other corporators interv­ened and dispersed the warring factions. It led to complete stopp­age of work in the municipality for the day.