Corporates & Individuals Honoured For Their Contributions To Transgender Community Welfare & Empowerment

Harish Iyer with Dolly Thakore, theatre actor and casting director | File Pic

Mumbai: The two-day Trans Leadership Summit, which concluded in Mumbai on Thursday, spotlighted community leadership, inclusion and economic empowerment in the transgender community.

The summit, which was part of the fifth edition of Pride in Power, held at a suburban hotel, brought together advocacy leaders, creators, allies and corporate changemakers from the political, corporate and judicial spheres. The event celebrated transgender excellence across cultural, social and economic life and also hosted the National Transgender Persons Awards. It was inaugurated by Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.

Organisations Recognised For Inclusion Initiatives

Business organisations, including Tata Steel, Deutsche Bank, Adobe and PhillipCapital, were recognised for their efforts to expand economic access, create career pathways and promote enterprise opportunities for transgender people.

The Villoo Poonawalla Foundation, represented by Jaswinder Narang, received the Saarthi Samman for its work in promoting essential skills, sustainable livelihoods and community development. Durex’s The Birds and Bees Talk initiative received the Anchor of Inclusion Award for advancing conversations on safety, dignity and identity.

Actor Kiran Kumar received a Special Guest Honour, while performer Rani Kohenur was presented with the Kala Jyoti Samman. Activists Harish Iyer and Ranjita Nayak received the Nyaya Deep Samman, while Chandni Haji was honoured with the Jeevan Sadhana Samman.

The organisers, Pride Business Network Foundation, said the event set a new benchmark for inclusion in India, adding that the Union minister’s participation reflected the government’s commitment to community welfare.

Community Leaders Emphasise Freedom And Dignity

Dr Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, ambassador for FLUX Mumbai (Transgender and Non-Binary Community Chapter), a group focused on advocacy, safe spaces and community events for the trans and non-binary communities, said inclusion meant freedom.

“Our communities have always possessed immense courage and talent. Today, we celebrate our rightful place in a society that honours our authentic lives. We also extend our deepest gratitude to the Global Advocacy team of AIDS Healthcare Foundation for their unwavering partnership and relentless championing of our health, dignity and rights,” Tripathi said.

Zainab Patel, Co-Chair of FLUX Mumbai, said the focus was shifting beyond mere visibility for gender minorities.

“True inclusion means investing in our economic independence. This platform is about building partnerships that last far beyond today,” Patel said.

Allies Call For Barrier-Free World

Harish Iyer, also Co-Chair of FLUX Mumbai, said equality was a fundamental right, not a favour.

“As allies, our greatest privilege is to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our community and champion a truly barrier-free world,” he said.

Those who attended included Varsha Gaikwad, president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee; Disha Pinky Shaikh, state spokesperson of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi; and Justice (retired) Asha Menon, chairperson of the Supreme Court-appointed Advisory Committee on Transgender Persons.

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Summit Focuses On Economic Empowerment

The event highlighted transgender people as economic contributors, entrepreneurs and creators. Initiatives such as the Pride Business Network Foundation’s The Trans Café demonstrate how targeted training and mentorship can help build financial independence.

The summit also focused on collaborative action, corporate accountability and expanding career opportunities for transgender persons.

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