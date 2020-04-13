Coronavirus update: Students worry about exams following extension of lockdown in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Students appearing for the University of Mumbai (MU) and other higher education examinations are worried about their exams following the extension of lockdown in Maharashtra till April 30, 2020. On the other hand, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed, "Students should not panic as decisions regarding all higher education exams will be taken soon."
When will our exams be conducted? questioned Kashif Luthra, a final year student of BA programme. Luthra said, "Our final semester was scheduled to begin in March end but now, exams will not be conducted till April end. We are tired of asking when our exams will be conducted."
The entire academic year will be adversely affected due to this delay, claimed Kala Mahajan, a final year engineering student. Mahajan said, "Our final exams are most important as we have to raise our scores, clear all previous ATKT backlog and increase our aggregate percentage."
On April 11,Thackeray tweeted stating instructions regarding examinations in universities will be given by April 14. A senior officer of MUsaid, "Students need not panic as we are working on exam related processes."
Universities, colleges, schools and higher educational institutions across the world are facing difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic, revealed Vijayanand Chettiar, a professor of MU. Chettiar said, "Students should not panic because it is not just MU, but universities and institutes across the world are facing difficulties.
We urge all foreign universities and colleges in India to grant more time to students for their applications for higher studies. As educationists, we got to be considerate and not let the academic year of a single student be affected."
