Coronavirus update: Students worry about exams following extension of lockdown in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Students appearing for the University of Mumbai (MU) and other higher education examinations are worried about their exams following the extension of lockdown in Maharashtra till April 30, 2020. On the other hand, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed, "Students should not panic as decisions regarding all higher education exams will be taken soon."

When will our exams be conducted? questioned Kashif Luthra, a final year student of BA programme. Luthra said, "Our final semester was scheduled to begin in March end but now, exams will not be conducted till April end. We are tired of asking when our exams will be conducted."

The entire academic year will be adversely affected due to this delay, claimed Kala Mahajan, a final year engineering student. Mahajan said, "Our final exams are most important as we have to raise our scores, clear all previous ATKT backlog and increase our aggregate percentage."