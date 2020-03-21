Coronavirus update in Mumbai: BMC mulls to use buildings in Mahul and Chembur to house 20,000 Indian citizens from Middle East

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is gearing itself for the arrival of over 20,000 Indian citizens from the Middle East and in order to quarantine these people the civic body is planning to use buildings built for Project Affected People in Mahul and Chembur.

According to a report by Indian Express, the BMC is looking at complexes in Mahul where at least 5,00-10,000 people can be quarantined. An official told the leading daily that the buildings are yet to be finalised but the civic body has checked the condition of 30 buildings in Videocon Atithi Shelters Pvt Ltd near SG Chemicals and RNA Complex, all in Chembur and Mahul’s Eversmile Complex.