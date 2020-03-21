Coronavirus update in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray, Labour Commissioner bat for contract and casual workers amid coronavirus restrictions

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Labour Commissioner Mahendra Kalyankar in separate communications have asked the employers and owners of all establishments not to terminate the employees and workers especially on contract or casual from job or reduce their wages if they take leave in view of outbreak of coronavirus. They should be deemed to be on duty without any consequential deduction in wages for that period.

Thackeray said the government, in a bid to discourage gathering of people, has directed the private firms and establishments to work from home. The government decision will impact the employees and the establishments. However, he has urged the professionals and industrialists to respond positively so that workers won't hit badly.

On his part, the labour commissioner Mahendra Kalyankar has said that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consistent efforts of the government requesting the citizens to remain at home and not to venture out, will constraint the worker/ employee to report for work.

"There may be such incidence that on this pretext, the employer may dispense with the services of the workers or may force the workers/employees to go on leave without wages/salaries," he said.