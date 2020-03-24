Coronavirus scare: Realtors push for virtual tours

Mumbai: Due to the ongoing Coronavirus shutdown visits of prospective homebuyers to site tours has come to a grinding halt. This is bound to impact the onsite sale of properties in the state. Hence, to overcome this impediment some developers are pushing for virtual site tours for local homebuyers. Leading developers previously employed this method for prospective NRI buyers.

The Wadhwa Group in the interest of safety of customers is offering online and WhatsApp assistance with the help of virtual site tours. The buyers can book the flat of their choice with a hassle-free experience sitting in the comfort of their house.

" In the given times, the virtual tours are a win-win game for both developers and the buyers. A customer will be able to navigate on their own and move from one room to another, experience views from all the floors and check out every detail of the house. The tours also help the buyer in making an informed decision or go for negotiations immediately," commented the company spokesperson.

Besides virtual tours, some developers are also launching projects digitally. For instance, Vijay Khetan Group was earlier planning to conduct a launch of their 'Codename Amazon' Andheri based property on Gudi Padwa. However, due to the Covid-19 situation, they have decided to go digital where they will accept requests from customers online.